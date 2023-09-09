Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Injury Report: 6 Players OUT, 5 Questionable vs. UNLV

The Michigan Football Injury Report includes some big time players.

Michigan Football Injury Report: 6 Players OUT, 5 Questionable vs. UNLV

Later this afternoon, the Michigan football team will look to move 2-0 on the season when they host UNLV at The Big House. As far as injuries go, the Wolverines have six players already listed as OUT for today's game, while another five players are currently listed as QUESTIONABLE, according to a report from Wolverines Wire.

Inside The Article
Michigan Football Injury Report: 6 Players OUT, 5 Questionable vs. UNLVWhich Michigan Football players will sit out?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Wolverines Will Roll
Michigan's offensive coordinator Michigan Football Stars Michigan Football Injury Report

Which Michigan Football players will sit out?

Here is the Wolverines' injury situation for today's game against UNLV.

OUT

Read More

Game 2 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. UNLV Rebels Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

2 Michigan Football stars questionable vs. UNLV

Jim Harbaugh discusses having to watch Michigan vs. East Carolina on television

  • 1 Amorion Walker
  • 7 Makari Paige
  • 22 Tavierre Dunlap
  • 28 Benjamin Hall
  • 30 Jimmy Rolder
  • 33 German Green

QUESTIONABLE

  • 0 Darrius Clemons
  • 2 Will Johnson
  • 9 Rod Moore
  • 40 Christian Boivin
  • 81 Peyton O’Leary

Why it Matters

To be fair, it really does not matter much if any of the players listed above play in today's game, as the Wolverines' third string would probably defeat UNLV. With that being said, it is always better to have all hands on deck, so it would be nice to see Will Johnson and Rod Moore back on the field.

Michigan Football Alabama Jerod Smith 2023 NFL Draft Josh Wallace Elias Rudolph Michigan Football Newcomers

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Injury Report: The Michigan football team is set to face UNLV at The Big House, with several players dealing with injuries. Six players are listed as OUT for the game, while five others are QUESTIONABLE.
  2. Favorable Matchup: Despite the injury concerns, Michigan is heavily favored in this matchup, and the absence of some players may not significantly impact the team's chances of victory.
  3. Importance of Full Squad: While Michigan is expected to win comfortably, having all key players available is always preferable. The return of players like Will Johnson and Rod Moore could bolster the team's performance.

Bottom Line: The Wolverines Will Roll

Michigan's game against UNLV is expected to result in a victory, even with several players listed as OUT or QUESTIONABLE due to injuries. However, having a full squad is always beneficial, and the return of key players could enhance the team's overall performance, ensuring they maintain their momentum early in the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?