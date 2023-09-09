Michigan Football Injury Report: 6 Players OUT, 5 Questionable vs. UNLV

Later this afternoon, the Michigan football team will look to move 2-0 on the season when they host UNLV at The Big House. As far as injuries go, the Wolverines have six players already listed as OUT for today's game, while another five players are currently listed as QUESTIONABLE, according to a report from Wolverines Wire.

Here is the Wolverines' injury situation for today's game against UNLV.

OUT

1 Amorion Walker

7 Makari Paige

22 Tavierre Dunlap

28 Benjamin Hall

30 Jimmy Rolder

33 German Green

QUESTIONABLE

0 Darrius Clemons

2 Will Johnson

9 Rod Moore

40 Christian Boivin

81 Peyton O’Leary

Why it Matters

To be fair, it really does not matter much if any of the players listed above play in today's game, as the Wolverines' third string would probably defeat UNLV. With that being said, it is always better to have all hands on deck, so it would be nice to see Will Johnson and Rod Moore back on the field.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Injury Report: The Michigan football team is set to face UNLV at The Big House, with several players dealing with injuries. Six players are listed as OUT for the game, while five others are QUESTIONABLE. Favorable Matchup: Despite the injury concerns, Michigan is heavily favored in this matchup, and the absence of some players may not significantly impact the team's chances of victory. Importance of Full Squad: While Michigan is expected to win comfortably, having all key players available is always preferable. The return of players like Will Johnson and Rod Moore could bolster the team's performance.

Bottom Line: The Wolverines Will Roll

Michigan's game against UNLV is expected to result in a victory, even with several players listed as OUT or QUESTIONABLE due to injuries. However, having a full squad is always beneficial, and the return of key players could enhance the team's overall performance, ensuring they maintain their momentum early in the season.