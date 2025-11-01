fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Injury Report: Justice Haynes’ Availability vs. Purdue Revealed

Michigan Wolverines Brady Hart Greg Scruggs Resigns Michigan Football suspends Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football staffer fired Former Michigan Football analyst Connor Stalions releases statement Michigan Football warns Big Ten Michigan regents discussed leaving Big Ten Michigan Football bus arrives Chris Partridge releases statement Top 5 Michigan Football Coaches Michigan Football Early Signing Day Michigan Football Transfer Portal Junior Colson announces NFL Draft decision Who Will Replace Jim Harbaugh Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan Football targeting former Detroit Lions coordinator

The Michigan Wolverines will be without one of their biggest offensive stars on Saturday night when they take on Purdue under the lights at the Big House.

Michigan Wolverines Brady Hart Greg Scruggs Resigns Michigan Football suspends Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football staffer fired Former Michigan Football analyst Connor Stalions releases statement Michigan Football warns Big Ten Michigan regents discussed leaving Big Ten Michigan Football bus arrives Chris Partridge releases statement Top 5 Michigan Football Coaches Michigan Football Early Signing Day Michigan Football Transfer Portal Junior Colson announces NFL Draft decision Who Will Replace Jim Harbaugh Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan Football targeting former Detroit Lions coordinator

Running back Justice Haynes, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, has officially been ruled OUT for Week 10. It’s a major blow for a Michigan offense that’s relied heavily on Haynes’ explosiveness all season long. Through eight games, he’s rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an eye-popping 7.1 yards per carry.

With Haynes sidelined, head coach Sherrone Moore will turn to Jordan Marshall to carry the load. That leaves Michigan thinner than usual in the backfield as it looks to stay in the Big Ten race.

Haynes isn’t the only key Wolverine missing tonight. The official injury report also lists several defensive contributors who won’t suit up, including linebackers Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, both of whom were instrumental in last week’s win over Michigan State.

Here’s the full Michigan injury list for Week 10:

Out:

  • RB Justice Haynes
  • LB Cole Sullivan
  • S Rod Moore
  • RB Micah Ka’apana
  • LB Jimmy Rolder
  • OL Evan Link

Questionable

  • TE Hogan Hansen

Sullivan’s absence leaves a leadership gap in the middle of the defense, while Rolder’s 10-tackle performance last week will be tough to replace. Still, Michigan’s depth has been a strength all year, and they’ll need it again against a scrappy Purdue team.

The Bottom Line:

Justice Haynes’ absence is a big storyline, but Michigan’s identity remains the same: dominate up front, lean on its defense, and let someone new step up. If the Wolverines can overcome this wave of injuries, it’ll speak volumes about the program’s depth and resolve heading into November.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments