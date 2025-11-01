Michigan Football Injury Report: Justice Haynes’ Availability vs. Purdue Revealed

The Michigan Wolverines will be without one of their biggest offensive stars on Saturday night when they take on Purdue under the lights at the Big House.

Running back Justice Haynes, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, has officially been ruled OUT for Week 10. It’s a major blow for a Michigan offense that’s relied heavily on Haynes’ explosiveness all season long. Through eight games, he’s rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an eye-popping 7.1 yards per carry.

With Haynes sidelined, head coach Sherrone Moore will turn to Jordan Marshall to carry the load. That leaves Michigan thinner than usual in the backfield as it looks to stay in the Big Ten race.

Haynes isn’t the only key Wolverine missing tonight. The official injury report also lists several defensive contributors who won’t suit up, including linebackers Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, both of whom were instrumental in last week’s win over Michigan State.

Here’s the full Michigan injury list for Week 10:

Out:

RB Justice Haynes

LB Cole Sullivan

S Rod Moore

RB Micah Ka’apana

LB Jimmy Rolder

OL Evan Link

Questionable

TE Hogan Hansen

Sullivan’s absence leaves a leadership gap in the middle of the defense, while Rolder’s 10-tackle performance last week will be tough to replace. Still, Michigan’s depth has been a strength all year, and they’ll need it again against a scrappy Purdue team.

The Bottom Line:

Justice Haynes’ absence is a big storyline, but Michigan’s identity remains the same: dominate up front, lean on its defense, and let someone new step up. If the Wolverines can overcome this wave of injuries, it’ll speak volumes about the program’s depth and resolve heading into November.