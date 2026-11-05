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Michigan Rules OUT 6 Players for Matchup vs. MSU

Michigan football injury report Michigan State
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The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State, and their initial injury report reveals some important questions heading into the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

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Michigan has ruled out six players, listed another six as questionable, and designated one player as probable for Saturday’s game. Among the biggest names to watch are defensive ends John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, along with veteran safety Rod Moore.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates his first collegiate touchdown pass against New Mexico during the first half at
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates his first collegiate touchdown pass against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Offensive lineman Andrew Sprague is at left. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Releases Initial Injury Report for Michigan State

According to Michigan’s initial Big Ten availability report released Wednesday, November 4, the Wolverines have 13 players listed with injury-related designations.

Here is the complete report:

OUT (6)

PlayerPosition
Kendrick Bell (#0)WR
Braydon Alford (#22)WR
Micah Ka’apana (#25)RB
Julius Holly (#37)DE
Ace Hamilton (#52)OL
Andrew Sprague (#54)OL

QUESTIONABLE (6)

PlayerPosition
Rod Moore (#1)S
Jordan Young (#6)S
Dom Nichols (#8)DE
Brady Norton (#70)OL
Hogan Hansen (#80)TE
John Henry Daley (#90)DE

PROBABLE (1)

PlayerPosition
Jake Guarnera (#53)OL

These are Michigan’s initial designations and could change before kickoff. Under the Big Ten’s availability policy, schools file four reports per game week, beginning three days out and ending with a game-day report two hours before kickoff.

John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols Remain Questionable

Perhaps the most interesting development involves Daley and Nichols, who were both sidelined during Michigan’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers last Saturday.

As we previously reported, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed optimism earlier this week that both defensive ends would return against the Spartans.

However, Wednesday’s report lists both players as questionable, meaning their availability has not yet been officially confirmed.

The uncertainty is particularly important considering that both players were also game-time decisions against Rutgers before ultimately sitting out.

Michigan will also be monitoring Moore and Young in the secondary, while the absence of right tackle Andrew Sprague continues to impact the Wolverines’ offensive line depth.

Meanwhile, starting center Jake Guarnera’s probable designation is an encouraging sign for Michigan’s offense.

Michigan Prepares for Rivalry Showdown

The Wolverines enter Saturday’s contest at 5-3 overall, needing one more win to secure bowl eligibility, and looking to continue their recent success against Michigan State.

According to the official Michigan game preview, the Wolverines and Spartans will meet for the 119th time, with Michigan holding a 75-38-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Michigan has won four consecutive games against its in-state rival, but injuries could play an important role in determining whether that streak continues.

As we previously covered in Michigan’s injury report ahead of Rutgers, the Wolverines have been navigating multiple injuries on both sides of the football in recent weeks.

Michigan and Michigan State will kick off Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game streaming on Peacock.

For now, the biggest names to watch are Daley, Nichols, and Moore as Michigan attempts to get its defense as healthy as possible before the rivalry showdown.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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