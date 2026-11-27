The Michigan Wolverines could be without several of their most important players when they travel to Columbus on Saturday to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan released its second availability report of the week on Thanksgiving night, and it did little to ease concerns about the Wolverines’ health heading into their biggest game of the season.

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According to Anthony Broome of The Wolverine, Michigan has 10 players listed as questionable and another six ruled out. While quarterback Bryce Underwood has received much of the attention, several other key contributors on both sides of the football remain uncertain to play.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Here is Michigan’s complete availability report as of Thursday night, which remains unchanged from Wednesday’s initial report. The Wolverines will release another update Friday evening.

Player Position Status Bryce Underwood QB Questionable Jordan Marshall RB Questionable Andrew Marsh WR Questionable Jaylen Pile WR Questionable Jalen Hoffman TE Questionable Brady Norton OL Questionable Blake Frazier OL Questionable John Henry Daley EDGE Questionable Rod Moore S Questionable Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng LB Questionable JJ Buchanan WR Out Braydon Alford WR Out Micah Ka’apana RB Out Julius Holly EDGE Out Ace Hamilton OL Out Andrew Sprague OL Out

With JJ Buchanan already sidelined with a shoulder injury, the availability of Andrew Marsh becomes even more important for Michigan’s passing attack. Head coach Kyle Whittingham previously addressed Marsh’s availability against Ohio State.

Michigan Could Be Missing Key Defensive Players

Perhaps equally concerning are the questionable designations for John Henry Daley and Rod Moore. According to Eleven Warriors, Daley leads the Wolverines with eight sacks this season, while Moore brings valuable experience to Michigan’s secondary.

Michigan will release its next availability report Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with the final report scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Kickoff against Ohio State is scheduled for noon on FOX, and Whittingham will certainly be hoping that several of those questionable designations disappear before then.