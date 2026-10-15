Michigan Receives Brutal Injury News Just Days Before Penn State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with a major problem just days before their critical Big Ten showdown against Penn State, and the latest injury report is not going to make fans feel any better.

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With Michigan desperately needing to get its offense back on track, three additional starting offensive linemen have appeared on the team’s injury report, raising serious concerns about who will be available to protect quarterback Bryce Underwood on Saturday.

Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay during his team’s game against Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Offensive Line Takes Another Hit

According to the latest player availability report released Wednesday evening, starting center Jake Guarnera and right guard Brady Norton are both questionable for Saturday’s matchup. Meanwhile, starting left guard Nathan Efobi is listed as probable after suffering an apparent injury during Michigan’s October 3 loss to Minnesota.

Making matters worse, starting right tackle Andrew Sprague has already been ruled out for a fourth consecutive game. That means four of Michigan’s starting offensive linemen are dealing with injuries heading into a game the Wolverines cannot afford to lose.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has already asked for patience with the lack of continuity up front, telling the Inside Michigan Football radio show on Monday that “we’ve had a few different lineups,” as MLive’s Aaron McMann reported. Whittingham added that “about six guys” would not have been able to play the previous Saturday had Michigan not been on a bye, “and a couple of those guys were o-linemen.” Unfortunately for Michigan, the latest developments suggest that situation could become even more complicated.

Michigan Football Injury Report vs. Penn State

Here is Michigan’s complete initial player availability report for Saturday’s game, released Wednesday, October 14:

Status Player Position Out Braydon Alford WR #22 Out Micah Ka’apana RB #25 Out Julius Holly DE #37 Out Ace Hamilton OL #52 Out Andrew Sprague OL #54 Doubtful Kendrick Bell WR #0 Questionable Dom Nichols DE #8 Questionable Aisea Moa LB #13 Questionable Jake Guarnera OL #53 Questionable Andrew Babalola OL #65 Questionable Brady Norton OL #70 Questionable John Henry Daley DE #90 Probable Andrew Marsh WR #3 Probable Nathan Efobi OL #55

The report also raises concerns on the defensive side of the football, where starting defensive ends Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley are both questionable. Nichols exited the Minnesota game after just eight snaps, while Daley played 55 snaps despite dealing with an injury suffered against Iowa.

Bryce Underwood Could Be Facing an Uphill Battle

Michigan enters Saturday’s matchup with a 3-2 record, including an 0-2 start in Big Ten play, and its struggling offense has already been under intense scrutiny. Now, the possibility of playing without multiple offensive line starters could make life even more difficult for Underwood.

As we recently examined, Michigan has averaged just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt in conference play. Penn State, meanwhile, has surrendered 5.9 yards per carry against Big Ten opponents, presenting what should be an excellent opportunity for the Wolverines to establish their ground game.

However, taking advantage of that matchup becomes significantly more difficult if Michigan is forced to shuffle its offensive line once again. Establishing consistent blocking for Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter will be critical, especially with Underwood already facing pressure to improve the offense’s production.

The offensive struggles have become such a major storyline that Whittingham recently addressed questions about potential changes, and we detailed his decision to stick with Underwood. With the quarterback situation already drawing significant attention, the offensive line’s health could play an enormous role in determining whether Michigan finally gets things moving in the right direction.

Michigan Cannot Afford Another Setback

The Wolverines will host Penn State on Saturday, October 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game televised on CBS. Both programs are searching for their first Big Ten victory of the season, adding even more importance to an already highly anticipated matchup.

Michigan is expected to release updated availability reports Thursday and Friday, which should provide a clearer picture of which injured players have a realistic chance of taking the field. For now, the possibility of missing multiple offensive line starters is one of the biggest concerns surrounding the Wolverines heading into Saturday.