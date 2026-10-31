The Michigan Wolverines are looking to bounce back from their frustrating overtime loss to Indiana, but head coach Kyle Whittingham will have to navigate another lengthy injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Rutgers.
According to the latest Big Ten availability report, Michigan has seven players ruled out, six questionable, and two probable, leaving several important contributors uncertain for the trip to Piscataway.
However, the Wolverines aren’t the only team dealing with significant absences.
Rutgers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, while standout wide receiver KJ Duff is listed as questionable.
Michigan vs. Rutgers Injury Report
Here is the complete availability report heading into Saturday’s game.
Michigan Wolverines
|Status
|Player
|Position
|OUT
|Kendrick Bell (#0)
|WR
|OUT
|Jo’Ziah Edmond (#16)
|CB
|OUT
|Braydon Alford (#22)
|WR
|OUT
|Micah Ka’apana (#25)
|RB
|OUT
|Julius Holly (#37)
|DE
|OUT
|Ace Hamilton (#52)
|OL
|OUT
|Andrew Sprague (#54)
|OL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Rod Moore (#1)
|S
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jordan Young (#6)
|S
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dom Nichols (#8)
|DE
|QUESTIONABLE
|Enow Etta (#17)
|DT
|QUESTIONABLE
|Blake Frazier (#77)
|OL
|QUESTIONABLE
|John Henry Daley (#90)
|DE
|PROBABLE
|Troy Bowles (#18)
|LB
|PROBABLE
|Jake Guarnera (#53)
|OL
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Status
|Player
|Position
|OUT
|Kaj Sanders (#1)
|DB
|OUT
|Zahmir Dawud (#12)
|DB
|OUT
|Dylan Lonergan (#12)
|QB
|DOUBTFUL
|Joey Kopec (#38)
|LB
|DOUBTFUL
|Tyler Needham (#56)
|OL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kevin Levy (#7)
|DB
|QUESTIONABLE
|KJ Duff (#8)
|WR
|QUESTIONABLE
|Ty Morris (#10)
|LB
|QUESTIONABLE
|Keshon Griffin (#96)
|DL
Michigan Could Be Missing Several Key Contributors
For Michigan, the biggest concerns involve the offensive line and secondary.
Starting tackle Andrew Sprague has been ruled out, while Blake Frazier remains questionable. That could create additional challenges for an offense that managed only six points in last Saturday’s 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana.
As we previously reported, Whittingham has faced questions about his quarterback situation following Tommy Carr’s difficult performance against the Hoosiers.
Protecting whoever starts at quarterback will be critical, particularly with multiple offensive linemen dealing with injuries.
Defensively, Michigan could also be without several important contributors.
Rod Moore, Jordan Young, Dom Nichols, Enow Etta, and John Henry Daley are all questionable, creating uncertainty across multiple positions.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Moore has been working through another injury after a difficult stretch of setbacks during his college career.
As we previously examined, Michigan’s defense performed well enough to beat Indiana, but the offense failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.
With several defenders potentially unavailable Saturday, the Wolverines may need significantly more offensive production.
Rutgers Dealing With Major Injuries of Its Own
The Scarlet Knights have their own concerns, beginning with starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
Lonergan has been ruled out after leaving last week’s loss to Northwestern with an injury, forcing Rutgers to turn to a backup against Michigan’s defense.
According to the Asbury Park Press, AJ Surace and Sean Ashenfelder both saw action following Lonergan’s departure.
Rutgers could also be without several contributors on defense, including defensive backs Kaj Sanders and Zahmir Dawud, who have been ruled out.
The availability of wide receiver KJ Duff will also be important, as the Scarlet Knights attempt to generate offense without their starting quarterback.
What Saturday Means for Michigan
Michigan enters Saturday’s game at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, while Rutgers is 2-5 and 1-3 in conference action.
The Wolverines desperately need a victory before their Nov. 7 rivalry showdown with Michigan State, but injuries continue to complicate their preparations.
Saturday’s game presents an opportunity for Michigan to get back on track, although the availability of several key starters could have a significant impact on how that opportunity unfolds.