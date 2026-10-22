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Michigan Could Be Without Plethora of Starters Against No. 6 Indiana

Michigan football injury report
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The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season, but head coach Kyle Whittingham has a major problem on his hands. According to Michigan’s initial Big Ten availability report, multiple starters are listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown against No. 6 Indiana at Michigan Stadium.

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Even worse, three of those players are offensive linemen, which could create serious problems for an offense reportedly preparing to start true freshman quarterback Tommy Carr.

Michigan already knows it will be without starting offensive tackle Andrew Sprague, meaning the Wolverines could enter Saturday’s game with a severely depleted offensive line.

Michigan Football Injury Report vs. Indiana

According to the availability report Michigan submitted to the Big Ten, the following players were listed as questionable Wednesday evening.

PlayerPositionStatus
Jake GuarneraCQuestionable
Brady NortonRGQuestionable
Blake FrazierRTQuestionable
Rod MooreSQuestionable
Dom NicholsEDGEQuestionable
Enow EttaDTQuestionable
Andrew SpragueRTOUT

Linebacker Aisea Moa is also questionable, while offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is listed as probable. Michigan has 15 players on its initial availability report, including seven ruled out, among them receiver Kendrick Bell and tight end Mason Bonner.

Indiana, meanwhile, has zero players listed on its initial injury report, giving the Hoosiers a significant advantage in terms of reported availability heading into Saturday.

Offensive Line Injuries Could Spell Trouble for Tommy Carr

Michigan’s injury concerns come at a particularly difficult time, with Carr reportedly set to make his first collegiate start against one of the nation’s top teams.

As we previously reported regarding Michigan’s quarterback decision, the freshman is expected to replace Bryce Underwood after helping lead the Wolverines to a 21-18 comeback victory over Penn State.

Carr completed five of seven passes for 47 yards and added a rushing touchdown in that game, providing a spark after Michigan struggled offensively during the first half.

However, facing Indiana with three starting offensive linemen potentially unavailable would present an entirely different challenge.

Guarnera managed to play through his injury against Penn State, while Norton missed the game and was replaced by Avery Gach. Frazier has also dealt with injuries while helping fill the void created by Sprague’s absence.

The Wolverines have already experienced significant offensive-line problems this season, as we previously detailed ahead of the Penn State game.

Rod Moore Among Michigan’s Defensive Concerns

The injury situation extends beyond Michigan’s offensive line, with safety Rod Moore also listed as questionable after leaving the Penn State game.

Moore was carted to the locker room in the third quarter after coming up with a diving interception, although Whittingham offered some encouragement afterward.

Speaking after the Penn State game, Whittingham said the injury was “nothing that’s long term” and added, “He’ll be OK.” Moore’s availability for Saturday remains uncertain.

Defensive linemen Dom Nichols and Enow Etta are also questionable, potentially leaving Michigan without several important contributors against Indiana’s offense.

The Wolverines will have additional opportunities to evaluate their injured players before Saturday’s kickoff, but the initial report certainly raises concerns.

Michigan (4-2) hosts No. 6 Indiana (6-1) on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon ET on FOX. With the Wolverines already facing a difficult matchup, getting several starters healthy could make a significant difference in their chances of pulling off the upset.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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