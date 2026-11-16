Michigan Football Hit With Devastating Injury News Ahead of UCLA Matchup

The Michigan Wolverines have received another round of brutal injury news, and the timing could not be much worse. With just two games remaining in the regular season, head coach Kyle Whittingham has provided concerning updates on three key offensive players, including the team’s leading receiver.

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According to Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, wide receiver JJ Buchanan is probably out for the remainder of the season, while offensive lineman Andrew Sprague has officially been ruled out for the year. Meanwhile, fellow offensive lineman Blake Frazier is considered a long shot to return for Saturday’s matchup against UCLA.

For a Michigan team already struggling offensively, that’s about the last thing it needed to hear.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) reacts after making a catch against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

JJ Buchanan Likely Done for the Season

The biggest blow involves Buchanan, who suffered a shoulder injury during Michigan’s 31-7 loss to Oregon on Saturday. The sophomore receiver was taken to the hospital for additional evaluation after leaving the game in the first half.

Now, his outlook for the remainder of the season is extremely concerning.

According to Monday’s report from On3, Whittingham indicated that Buchanan is likely to miss Michigan’s final two regular-season games. The Wolverines’ leading receiver has recorded 40 catches for 646 yards and five touchdowns this season, making his potential absence a significant setback for an offense that has already struggled to generate consistent production.

Losing Buchanan also removes one of Michigan’s most dangerous downfield weapons at a time when its quarterback situation remains unsettled. With both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood seeing action against Oregon, the Wolverines could be forced to figure out their passing attack without their most productive receiver.

Michigan Offensive Line Dealing With Major Injuries

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t stop with Buchanan.

Whittingham also confirmed that Sprague will not return this season after missing extended time with an injury. Frazier, meanwhile, is considered a long shot to play against UCLA, leaving Michigan potentially without two important offensive linemen.

The Wolverines were already dealing with significant offensive line concerns earlier this season. Sprague has not played since Week 2, while Frazier suffered a leg injury against Michigan State and was unavailable for Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

The injuries create an even bigger challenge for an offense that managed just seven points against the Ducks. Without a reliable offensive line and potentially without Buchanan, moving the football consistently could become increasingly difficult.

Wolverines Running Out of Time

Michigan enters Saturday’s matchup against UCLA with a disappointing 5-5 record, needing one more victory to become bowl eligible. The Wolverines will host UCLA on November 21 before traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State on November 28.

Those games were already going to be difficult, but the latest injuries make the challenge even greater. Whittingham must find a way to generate offensive production despite losing key contributors at multiple positions.

The good news is that Michigan still has an opportunity to salvage something from a frustrating season. The bad news is that the Wolverines may have to do it without their leading receiver and two important offensive linemen.

And with UCLA and Ohio State up next, there isn’t much room for error.