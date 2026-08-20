Michigan Making Push for Nation’s No. 1 Running Back

Michigan football has made running backs a major part of its identity, and the Wolverines are already working to make sure that continues well into the future.

Michigan has positioned itself firmly in the race for Kevin Hartsfield, the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2028 recruiting class. The four-star prospect has built a strong relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford, and the Wolverines appear to be making some serious headway with one of the most coveted offensive players in the country.

Hartsfield, who plays for Newton High School in Georgia, is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 35 overall prospect in the 2028 class by both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals Industry Ranking.

While plenty of powerhouse programs are pursuing him, Michigan has separated itself in one particularly important area: relationships.

“It’s just a great relationship with him,” Hartsfield said of Alford. “He always checks on me, and everything’s really not about football.”

That connection matters, especially this early in a recruitment that includes heavy hitters such as Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Tennessee.

Hartsfield has already visited Ann Arbor and wants to return for a Michigan game. Perhaps even more encouraging for the Wolverines is that Michigan has begun winning over his father, whose family roots are in Youngstown, Ohio.

Hartsfield recently indicated that Michigan is “definitely up there” among the schools standing out to him.

Tony Alford Could Be Michigan’s Biggest Advantage

Michigan’s pursuit of Hartsfield once again puts Alford directly in the middle of a major recruiting battle.

The Wolverines have continued to make running back recruiting a priority, including landing highly regarded backs in recent cycles. Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class already includes running back Tyson Robinson, while the program continues building around a rushing attack that has become one of its calling cards.

Alford’s ability to connect with Hartsfield beyond football could ultimately become Michigan’s best selling point. With elite recruits receiving constant communication from some of the biggest programs in the country, developing genuine trust can become a separator.

And Michigan appears to have it.

Kevin Hartsfield Has Put Up Ridiculous Numbers

There is a reason nearly every major program wants Hartsfield.

Through his first two varsity seasons, the 2028 standout has already rushed for 2,026 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 12.9 yards per carry, according to recent reporting on Hartsfield.

He also brings legitimate speed, having been clocked at 10.9 seconds in the 100 meters, while showing the strength and versatility to contribute as both a runner and receiver.

Michigan knows a little something about building an offense around talented running backs. Jordan Marshall entered 2026 positioned for a major role, and Michigan’s ability to show Hartsfield how backs are featured and developed could become another major part of its recruiting pitch.

Michigan Still Has Work to Do

Nobody should start penciling Hartsfield into a Michigan uniform just yet.

Georgia has a longstanding relationship with the in-state star, while several national contenders remain heavily involved. Hartsfield has also set May 4, 2027 as his planned commitment date, meaning this recruitment still has plenty of road left.

But Michigan does not appear to be simply hanging around the edges of this battle.

The Wolverines have built a real relationship with Hartsfield, his father is warming to Michigan, and Alford has made the nation’s top-ranked running back a major priority.

That gives Michigan a legitimate shot.

Bottom Line

Landing the No. 1 running back in the 2028 class would be a massive recruiting victory for Michigan, and the Wolverines have given themselves a chance to do exactly that.

Kevin Hartsfield still has months before he plans to make his decision, and programs such as Georgia, Ohio State and others will not make this easy. But Tony Alford has Michigan firmly in the conversation.

For a recruitment this big and this early, that’s exactly where the Wolverines want to be.