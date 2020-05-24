Michigan football could land ‘Michael Divinity-like’ LB on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, 4-star linebacker Junior Colson will announce where he will play college football beginning in 2021 and the Michigan Wolverines are the favorite to land his services.

Though Tennessee could end up swooping in and breaking the Wolverines’ hearts, it seems like it is just a formality at this point at Michigan currently holds 100% of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Colson is the No. 8 OLB in the nation and the No. 116 player overall.

247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons compares Colson to former LSU star LB, Michael Divinity.

From 247Sports:

247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons sees Colson as a continued potential riser in our 2021 Top247. He was recently moved up to 158th overall in the class and now just sits outside the Top100 according to the 247Sports (116th overall). Simmons compared Colson to former LSU star Michael Divinity per our 247Sports scouting report:

“Formerly slender, athletic linebacker with length that has already begun the process to add mass to support an in-the-box role on the next level. Former wide receiver that brings that kind of athleticism to the linebacker position. Loose hips and a natural in coverage. Good ball skills. Attractive as a nickel linebacker. Comfortable operating in space as a perimeter tackler. Good athlete that checks the combine testing box. Extremely productive on a one of the best teams in Tennessee. Sure tackler but not ferocious. Nothing jarring about point of attack physicality. More equipped to be an uncovered run and chase defender than a downhill box defender but is starting to evolve in that regard. Has flashed pass rush ability as a blitzer. Athletic traits and physical development points to an eventual Power Five impact starter with the potential to be a mid-to-late round NFL Draft talent.”

If Michigan is able to get Colson’s commitment, they will move up to No. 7 in the 2021 class rankings.