According to reports, 4-Star DL Enow Etta has decided between Michigan, Miami, and others. Earlier this morning, Wolverines coach Mike Elston took to Twitter to break the news that Etta has decided to sign with the Michigan Football program. Etta, who is 6-5, 260 lbs, is the No. 14 ranked DL in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Michigan Football lands 4-Star DL Enow Etta

From The Wolverine:

“It’s been really crazy,” Etta said. “Some schools are going to recruit you until the pen hits the paper. I just let them know where my heart is at and what I plan to do. It feels good to be wanted by schools, but it gets to the point where they are bothering you… there hasn’t been a school that has been able to offer me more than Michigan.”

So why did Etta stay firm with Michigan, rather than heading elsewhere?

“I just feel like if you look at what they do with defensive lineman, the biggest thing for me was development,” Etta said. “There are schools that get way more five-stars and higher rated prospect. But Coach (Jim) Harbaugh told me they aren’t going to chase stars. They are going to chase guys that fit their system. That’s evident the last two years with the success we’ve had. I feel like we’re building something special.

“On the education side, the degree. Not many schools can match that. I just feel like the opportunity for my future, there aren’t a lot of places that offer more than Michigan.”