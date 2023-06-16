Michigan football lands 4-star WR I’marion Stewart

According to a report from On3.com, I'marion Stewart, a 4-star wide receiver out of Kentwood Academy has revealed that he has committed to the Michigan football program. Stewart's unwavering decision to join the Wolverines had been brewing for several weeks. Michigan's consistent prioritization of Stewart since his sophomore year played a significant role in his commitment to head coach Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff.

Key Points

I'marion Stewart, a four-star wide receiver, has committed to playing for the Michigan Wolverines, choosing them over other top football programs such as Oregon, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Stewart's decision to commit to Michigan underscores the priority the university placed on recruiting him since his sophomore year, creating a sense of home and genuine support that ultimately led him to choose the Wolverines.

With Stewart's commitment, Michigan's wide receiver lineup receives a significant boost, strengthening their offensive capabilities and positioning the team for success in the future. His confidence in the team's potential to win games and compete for championships reflects the winning tradition and talent influx in both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Stewart was captivated by the welcoming atmosphere at Michigan, which made him feel right at home. Speaking to On3, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “It felt like everybody around me showed genuine love.” Although Wisconsin made a strong late push for Stewart, he ultimately visited Ann Arbor a week after his official visit to the Badgers, solidifying his belief that Michigan was the ideal place for him. The proximity of Michigan's campus to his hometown of Chicago also appealed to Stewart, as it allowed him to stay connected to the Windy City.

“We can definitely win a lot of games, make it to the championship and hopefully win a national title,” said Stewart, the No. 314 overall prospect and No. 54 wide receiver in the 2024 On3 Industry Ranking. “They already have a winning history, so I think it’s going to be nothing but good games and a lot of wins, especially because of the amount of people they have coming in and the talent they have coming in in the ’24 class. Then, they have the ’23 class with (Fredrick Moore), Semaj (Morgan) and all them. I think it’s going to be good.”

I’marion Stewart Highlights

Here are some of Stewart's highlights to get you fired up.

Bottom Line – A Bright Future for Michigan's Offense

With the addition of I'marion Stewart to their roster, the Michigan Wolverines have reinforced their wide receiver lineup. Stewart's commitment not only brings immense talent but also bolsters the team's chances of success in the upcoming seasons. His belief in the team's ability to secure victories, contend for championships and leave a lasting legacy resonates with the Wolverines' winning tradition. As the Wolverines continue to attract top-tier recruits, the future of their offense shines brightly.