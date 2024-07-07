Michigan Football Lands Coveted 2025 Prospect in SEC Territory





Michigan Lands 2025 Linebacker from Georgia

In its latest recruiting move, Michigan Football has secured a commitment from Chase Taylor, a three-star linebacker out of Stockbridge, Georgia, for its 2025 class. This addition underscores Michigan’s focused recruitment efforts in the southern United States, particularly effective under the guidance of linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Taylor made his decision on June 24, choosing Michigan Football over South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and USC. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder boasts an impressive high school record, having accumulated 73 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles in his junior year following a strong sophomore performance.

Though ranked No. 588 nationally and No. 63 among linebackers by 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Taylor’s extensive offer sheet from programs like Tennessee, Florida State, and LSU suggests he is a highly sought-after talent.

Taylor’s recent official visit to Ann Arbor was pivotal, marking his fourth such visit after trips to USC, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech earlier in the summer. His recruitment marks a win for Michigan, especially after missing out on four-star linebacker Kamar Archie earlier in the week.

