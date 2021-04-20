Michigan football lands elite 4-star wide receiver

Sharing is caring!

Michigan football took a recent gutshot when 4-star WR Xavier Worthy announced he was decommitting from the Wolverines.

Well, on Tuesday, the Wolverines got some good news as 4-star elite wide receiver Tyler Morris announced on Twitter that he is committing to Michigan.

Morris, according to 247Sports, is the No. 9 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2022 and he is a former teammate of incoming freshman QB J.J. McCarthy.