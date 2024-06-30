in U of M

Michigan Football Lands Four-Star Edge Julius Holly

2025 Four-Star Edge Julius Holly Commits to Michigan Football

Julius Holly, a highly-touted four-star edge rusher from Alpharetta, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday via social media. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete had been considering offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M before ultimately choosing Michigan.

Key Role of Coach Lou Esposito

The Wolverines were one of four schools Holly officially visited in June. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who extended an offer to Holly in late May, played a crucial role in securing his commitment. “Since meeting coach Lou, he’s been great peoples,” Holly told The Michigan Insider. “Really friendly and I can see that him and the rest of the Michigan staff are very development on a personal level.”

Michigan’s Strong Engineering Program

Holly, who expressed a significant interest in Michigan’s strong engineering program, stated, “They have one of if not the best engineering programs in college football. That’s what I want to major in. They’re just one of those schools that check a lot of my boxes really well.”

Building a Strong 2025 Recruiting Class

With Holly’s commitment, Michigan now has four defensive linemen in its 2025 recruiting class, which includes fellow four-stars Nate Marshall, Jaylen Williams, and Bobby Kanka. The Wolverines are currently ranked 15th in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Holly is rated 301st overall in his class, 22nd among edge rushers, and 38th in the state of Georgia. His addition furthers Michigan’s efforts to bolster their defensive line for future seasons.

