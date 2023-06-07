Michigan football lands CB Josh Wallace

According to a report from 247Sports, the Michigan football team continues to bolster its lineup in the 2023 offseason, securing the commitment of graduate transfer Josh Wallace from UMass. Despite attracting interest from other notable programs such as Michigan State and Penn State, Wallace chose to join the Wolverines.

Key Points

Wallace commits to Michigan

Wallace's decision favored Michigan over other competitive programs.

In four seasons at UMass, Wallace accumulated impressive stats, showcasing his impact on the field.

Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge played a crucial role in recruiting Wallace.

Wallace's senior season demonstrated his ability to excel in key defensive categories.

Offers from prominent universities, including Penn State, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Virginia Tech, were on the table for Wallace.

With impressive stats from his time at UMass, including 137 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 24 pass breakups, Wallace brings valuable experience and skill to Michigan. Led by Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge, the Wolverines successfully recruited Wallace, who is highly regarded as a high-three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

Bottom Line – Wolverines Score Big with Wallace's Commitment

The commitment of Josh Wallace to the Michigan football program marks a significant triumph for the Wolverines. By securing his talents, Michigan adds depth and skill to their defensive lineup, bolstering their chances of success in the upcoming 2023 season. With an impressive track record and the potential for further growth, Wallace's presence on the team will undoubtedly impact the Wolverines' performance. Michigan's strategic approach to recruitment continues to pay dividends as they aim to solidify their position as a formidable force in college football.