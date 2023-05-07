Merch
U of M

Michigan football lands legacy WR Channing Goodwin

By W.G. Brady
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has always emphasized the importance of family within his program, and this weekend that was exemplified by the commitment of Channing Goodwin. The four-star wide receiver is a legacy recruit, following in the footsteps of his father, Jonathan Goodwin, who played offensive line for the Wolverines from 1998-2001. Goodwin's commitment to Michigan adds to the already impressive 2024 recruiting class.

Key Points

  • Goodwin is a three-star wide receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina
  • He is a legacy recruit, following in the footsteps of his father, who played for Michigan from 1998-2001
  • Goodwin is the 16th commit in Michigan's 2024 class, and the first wide receiver to join Ron Bellamy's room in this cycle
  • He chose Michigan over North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Louisville
  • Goodwin's high school teammate, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, has also committed to Michigan  

Michigan lands legacy WR Channing Goodwin

Channing Goodwin, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver and Michigan legacy, announced his commitment to the Wolverines over North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky, among others. He is the 16th commit in Michigan's 2024 class and the first wide receiver to join Ron Bellamy's room in this cycle. Goodwin's father, Jonathan Goodwin, played offensive line for Michigan from 1998-2001. 

