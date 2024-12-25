Michigan Football Lands No. 1 Running Back From Transfer Portal

According to a report from On3 Sports, Michigan Wolverines football has made a major move in the NCAA transfer portal, landing Justice Haynes, a highly sought-after running back from Alabama. According to a source close to the athlete, Haynes has officially committed to Michigan, marking a significant addition to the Wolverines' roster for the 2025 season. Haynes entered the transfer portal on December 13 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Michigan Lands Top Talent Over Strong Competition

Haynes' decision to commit to Michigan is a huge win for the Wolverines, especially considering the stiff competition. Michigan beat out programs like Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Ohio State for the talented running back. Haynes and South Carolina were the final two schools he considered before making his commitment.

Standout Performance in 2024

Haynes comes to Michigan after a productive 2024 season at Alabama, where he rushed for 448 yards on 79 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His seven touchdowns helped him rank among the top running backs in the SEC. His performance earned him the distinction of being the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

A Big Commitment for Michigan

The addition of Haynes will undoubtedly strengthen Michigan’s backfield as they look to regain their dominance in the Big Ten and make a deep run in the playoffs. His commitment comes as Michigan prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama on December 31 in Tampa, Florida.