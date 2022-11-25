Michigan Football lands Ohio recruit on eve of The Game

We are less than 24 hours away from The Game between undefeated Michigan and undefeated Ohio State, and on Saturday, an Ohio recruit announced on Twitter that he is committing to play for the Wolverines. That player is ATH Breeon Ishmail out of Cincinnati, Ohio. According to 247 Sports, Ishmail is a 3-star player in the Class of 2023. He also had offers from Cincinnati, Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, and West Virginia, just to name a few.

Which Ohio recruit did Michigan football land?

Here is what national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 247 Sports has to say about Ishmail, who will be playing for Michigan Football in the not-too-distant future.

“Comes from a background of wide receiver, linebacker and edge pass-rusher. In college, depending on the scheme, he would project as a stand-up edge but can also play SAM or MIKE in some cases. As a senior, he played some MIKE for his team. Athletic background allows him to do well in coverage and came away with several interceptions as a senior. Has quickness and agility as a pass rusher. Still filling in and getting stronger as well as developing a technical arsenal of pass rush moves and counters. Trajectory is going up and versatility allows him to fit in a variety of schemes and situational packages.”

Michigan football will take on Ohio State on Saturday at noon.