Michigan Football lands Top 100 wide receiver

On Wednesday, 2022 four-star WR Darrius Clemons officially committed to Michigan.

Clemons was also interested in Auburn and Oregon.

From The Wolverine:

Darrius Clemons is ranked as the No. 98 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus also ranks Clemons as the No. 13 receiver and the top overall player in Oregon.