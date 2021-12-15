Michigan Football lands Top 100 wide receiver

On Wednesday, 2022 four-star WR Darrius Clemons officially committed to Michigan.
Clemons was also interested in Auburn and Oregon.
From The Wolverine:
Darrius Clemons is ranked as the No. 98 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus also ranks Clemons as the No. 13 receiver and the top overall player in Oregon.
BREAKING: Michigan lands a commitment from 2022 four-star Westview (OR.) wide reciever Darrius Clemons
