Report: Michigan Football Could Be Hit With Major Lawsuit

A new report is adding another serious layer to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Michigan’s football program.

According to Justin Spiro of The Spiro Avenue Show, the University of Michigan is expected to be sued over alleged negligence and a claimed failure to properly respond to accusations of sexual misconduct tied to the program.

Report Details Serious Allegations

Spiro reported that the lawsuit will center on claims that Michigan not only failed to act appropriately in response to alleged misconduct, but also attempted to cover it up.

He adds that “barring a settlement agreement that appears unlikely at best.”

While full legal details have not yet been publicly released, the report suggests the case could focus on how university officials and members of the football program handled accusations involving former staff.

This comes as multiple incidents tied to Michigan football over the past two years have already drawn attention both locally and nationally.

Background Adds Context To The Situation

Earlier this month, former Michigan staffer LaTroy Lewis was fired by the Atlanta Falcons shortly after serious allegations of sexual assault surfaced from his time in Ann Arbor.

The accusations, first reported by Spiro, include claims of violent incidents and threatening behavior, with an active police investigation still ongoing.

At the same time, former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was dismissed in December 2025 following what the university described as “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

While the two situations are separate, they have contributed to a growing narrative surrounding oversight and accountability within the program.

Why This Report Matters

If a lawsuit is officially filed, it would mark a significant escalation.

Up to this point, most of the headlines surrounding Michigan football have centered on individual cases. A lawsuit alleging institutional negligence would shift the focus directly onto the university itself.

That distinction matters.

It would no longer be about isolated incidents, but rather about whether the program and administration responded appropriately when those incidents were brought forward.

What Comes Next?

At this stage, the report is just that, a report. No formal lawsuit has been publicly filed yet.

Still, given the seriousness of the allegations and the broader context surrounding the program, this is a situation that will be closely monitored in the coming days.

The Bottom Line

Michigan football has spent years building one of the most recognizable brands in college athletics.

Now, the conversation is shifting.

If the reported lawsuit becomes official, it could open the door to deeper questions about accountability, leadership, and how one of college football’s biggest programs handles serious allegations behind the scenes.