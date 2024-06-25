in U of M

Michigan Football Leads Chase for WR Andrew Marsh

160 Views


Michigan Football Could Score Big with Recruitment of WR Andrew Marsh

Michigan football has taken a significant step forward in potentially securing one of the nation’s top wideouts, Andrew Marsh, from Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan. Marsh, a highly-touted 2025 four-star recruit, visited Ann Arbor last week and has since received multiple predictions to join the Wolverines from reputable sources at On3, including Steve Wiltfong, EJ Holland, and Josh McCuistion.

Semaj Morgan Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies Michigan Basketball

Andrew Marsh’s Versatility and Athleticism

Marsh, standing at 6-foot-0.5 and weighing 175 pounds, has impressed scouts with his versatility on the field. He plays both outside and in the slot, showcasing strong hands and high-end ball skills. According to On3, Marsh consistently catches the ball away from his frame, has large hands, and exhibits strength at the catch point. His athleticism is underscored by a 6-2 foot high jump record from his sophomore year. Marsh would fit in perfectly in the Michigan football program.

Scouting Report

Here is Marsh’s scouting report via On3:

“Strong-handed receiver with high-end ball skills. Measured in at 6-foot-0.5, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Lines up all over the formation for his high school, working both outside and in the slot. A natural plucker, consistently catching the ball away from his frame. Has very large hands and plays with strength at the catch point. Makes one-handed snags with ease. Shows the ability to time his jumps and come down with high-point grabs in traffic. Registers as a good athlete, particularly in the jumps. Posted a 6-2 foot high jump as a sophomore. Will need to continue improving his burst, top end speed and route-running.”

Brady Hart Greg Scruggs Resigns Michigan Football suspends Michigan Injury Report Michigan Football staffer fired Former Michigan Football analyst Connor Stalions releases statement Michigan Football warns Big Ten Michigan regents discussed leaving Big Ten Michigan Football bus arrives Chris Partridge releases statement Top 5 Michigan Football Coaches Michigan Football Early Signing Day Michigan Football Transfer Portal Junior Colson announces NFL Draft decision Who Will Replace Jim Harbaugh Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan Football targeting former Detroit Lions coordinator

Michigan Football: Commitment Timeline and Rankings

Given his father’s military background, which Marsh deeply respects, he plans to commit either in August or on Veterans Day. According to the 247Sports Composite, Marsh is the No. 48 overall and the seventh-best receiver nationally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Michigan State favorites to replace Mel Tucker at Michigan State Football Oregon State coach

CBS Expert Says Michigan State Football Could Hit 10 Wins