Michigan Football Leads Chase for WR Andrew Marsh





Michigan football has taken a significant step forward in potentially securing one of the nation’s top wideouts, Andrew Marsh, from Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan. Marsh, a highly-touted 2025 four-star recruit, visited Ann Arbor last week and has since received multiple predictions to join the Wolverines from reputable sources at On3, including Steve Wiltfong, EJ Holland, and Josh McCuistion.

Andrew Marsh’s Versatility and Athleticism

Marsh, standing at 6-foot-0.5 and weighing 175 pounds, has impressed scouts with his versatility on the field. He plays both outside and in the slot, showcasing strong hands and high-end ball skills. According to On3, Marsh consistently catches the ball away from his frame, has large hands, and exhibits strength at the catch point. His athleticism is underscored by a 6-2 foot high jump record from his sophomore year. Marsh would fit in perfectly in the Michigan football program.

Scouting Report

Here is Marsh’s scouting report via On3:

“Strong-handed receiver with high-end ball skills. Measured in at 6-foot-0.5, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Lines up all over the formation for his high school, working both outside and in the slot. A natural plucker, consistently catching the ball away from his frame. Has very large hands and plays with strength at the catch point. Makes one-handed snags with ease. Shows the ability to time his jumps and come down with high-point grabs in traffic. Registers as a good athlete, particularly in the jumps. Posted a 6-2 foot high jump as a sophomore. Will need to continue improving his burst, top end speed and route-running.”

Given his father’s military background, which Marsh deeply respects, he plans to commit either in August or on Veterans Day. According to the 247Sports Composite, Marsh is the No. 48 overall and the seventh-best receiver nationally.