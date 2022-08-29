We are just five days away from the first Michigan football game of the season as they will take on Colorado State this coming Saturday at the Big House.

As you have likely heard by now, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh recently announced that Cade McNamara will be the starter on Saturday against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will get the start the following week against Hawaii.

“Both quarterbacks have played great, done everything they could have in every way to win the starting job,” Harbaugh said on the podcast. “We have two quarterbacks we feel very confident we can win a championship with either of those two quarterbacks behind center. Great thing for our team, but there’s only one ball.

“We’re not ready to say who that starting quarterback is.”

“Them being able to be a passer — by passer, arm talent, who can make all the throws,” Harbaugh said. “Both of them have the arm talent to make all the throws and it comes down to accuracy, timing and decision making, taking what the defense gives you as a passer. Cade’s a little bit ahead there at this point.

“Then the next category is playmaker, the guy that can turn water into wine, use his athleticism his speed, arm talent, runner, scrambler, plays smart, makes a play when there’s no play to be made running ability, moves the chains as a runner, augments the running game, where the risk-reward, turn a one-yard loss into a positive play but doesn’t make the bad play worse, avoids the fumbles, the interceptions, the sacks.

“I have JJ ahead in that category. And then field general, coach on the field, facilitator to the other playmakers. leads the unti drive by drive and points per possession is really what you’re looking for. They’re both pretty even there. Maybe Cade the slight advantage there. But in totality, it’s neck and neck as far as what they’ve done in practice, so you need to see it in a game.”

Michigan football listed as huge favorite over Colorado State

According to the folks over at DraftKings, the Michigan football team is currently listed as a 27.5 favorite over Colorado State with the Over/Under being set at 58.

The Wolverines will be looking to win their second-straight Big Ten Championship after they defeated Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to advance to the College Football Playoffs this past season.

Colorado State had a tough time in 2021 as they only won three games (3-9) with those wins coming against Toledo, San Jose State, and New Mexico.

Look for Michigan to easily cover the spread in this one.

