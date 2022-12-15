U of M

Michigan Football loses another QB to Transfer Portal

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Michigan Football has now lost two QBs to the transfer portal
  • Michigan plays against TCU on New Year's Eve

According to a report from 247Sports, Michigan football has lost another quarterback to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Not long ago, we learned that Cade McNamara was transferring from the Wolverines and that he would be playing for Iowa in 2023. Now, another Michigan football backup signal-caller has decided to take his talents elsewhere. 247Sports is reporting that reserve QB Alan Bowman has entered the portal.

2023 Michigan Football schedule

Bowman, who has been a backup for the past two seasons, originally transferred to Michigan from Texas Tech. During the 2022 season, he completed 6 of 7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman still has two years of eligibility remaining as he has a sixth season remaining due to an injury redshirt and an additional season that was granted by the NCAA because of COVID.

