Michigan Football Loses Three Top 2025 Prospects





The Michigan football program experienced a stellar recruiting month in June, securing nine commitments, but July started less favorably. The Wolverines lost three top targets for their 2025 class to other schools.

Michigan’s Key Misses

Marco Jones, a four-star linebacker/edge from San Ramon Valley, chose Texas A&M over Michigan, Texas, and USC on Tuesday night. Ranked No. 167 nationally by the 247Sports Composite, Jones visited all his top schools, including Michigan, but opted for the Southeastern Conference.

Michigan Football was favored to land two other top prospects, Hardy Watts and Maxwell Roy, but both committed elsewhere. Watts, a four-star offensive lineman from Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School, pledged to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Roy, a four-star defensive lineman from Philadelphia St. Joseph Prep School, chose Ohio State, despite Michigan’s strong pitch during his last official visit on June 21.

Roy cited the sense of brotherhood and family at Ohio State as pivotal in his decision. “For me, it was the people and how they interact with each other in the building,” Roy told Letterman Row about why he chose OSU. “They always talk about brotherhood, family, and how connected they are. For me, seeing it on my official visit, how the players and coaches interact, how the players interact with each other, it was special. It was what I was most looking for in a college and to see that on my visit was special.”

Michigan Football’s 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked 18th, includes ten four-star prospects. Despite losing Watts, Michigan’s defensive line recruits remain strong, with four-star edge Julius Holly and three other four-star defensive linemen committed.

The Wolverines need additional offensive linemen, with only four-star Avery Gach and three-star Kaden Strayhorn committed so far. Losing Watts leaves a gap Michigan must fill to maintain their recruiting momentum.