Michigan football loses top recruit Collins Acheampong despite win over Ohio State

Collins Acheampong must have something against going to the College Football Playoff. According to reports, the highly-touted 4-star EDGE out of West Africa (plays at Santa Margarita Catholic in California) has decided to de-commit from the Wolverines. Acheampong had been committed to Michigan since July. This is a big loss for the Michigan program.

Where will former Michigan football recruit Collins Acheampong play?

According to reports, Acheampong has flipped from Michigan and decided to commit to the University of Miami.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Collins Acheampong has Flipped from Michigan to Miami!



The 6’7 255 Edge from Ghana, West Africa (plays at Santa Margarita Catholic in California) had been committed to Michigan since July.



He joins Miami’s Top 10 Class in ‘23https://t.co/CB8lqjQIDN pic.twitter.com/Dhjx2Ey4QO Featured Videos

November 30, 2022

According to 247 Sports, Acheampong is the No. 14 ranked player in California and the No. 221 ranked player in the nation.

At 6-7, 254 pounds, he was highly recruited, including having offers from LSU, Florida, and Oregon, just to name a few.