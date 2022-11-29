U of M

Michigan football loses top recruit Collins Acheampong despite win over Ohio State

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Highlights
  • Michigan football lost a good one
  • The talented DE is heading south

Collins Acheampong must have something against going to the College Football Playoff. According to reports, the highly-touted 4-star EDGE out of West Africa (plays at Santa Margarita Catholic in California) has decided to de-commit from the Wolverines. Acheampong had been committed to Michigan since July. This is a big loss for the Michigan program.

Where will former Michigan football recruit Collins Acheampong play?

According to reports, Acheampong has flipped from Michigan and decided to commit to the University of Miami.

According to 247 Sports, Acheampong is the No. 14 ranked player in California and the No. 221 ranked player in the nation.

At 6-7, 254 pounds, he was highly recruited, including having offers from LSU, Florida, and Oregon, just to name a few.

