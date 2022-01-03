Michigan football loses two players to NCAA Transfer Portal

According to reports, two Michigan football players are looking to play elsewhere in 2022 as they have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News is reporting that “Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green-Warren in NCAA Transfer portal today. Solomon (2019) played in a couple of games on ST ’21, was a viper in ’20. Green-Warren was a 2020 freshman.”
