Michigan Football Loses Star Player For Matchup vs. Michigan State

Michigan football is set to face its in-state rival, Michigan State, tonight without one of its key defensive players. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play in the matchup due to a lingering lower-body injury. Johnson sustained the injury during last week’s game against Illinois, forcing him out of the contest early.

Throughout the week, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore labeled Johnson as “questionable,” but it now appears that the talented corner will be sidelined as Michigan looks to rebound from a tough season so far. Johnson’s absence leaves a significant gap in Michigan's secondary, putting pressure on other defensive backs to step up and limit Michigan State’s passing attack.

The Wolverines, currently 4-3, need a strong showing tonight to stay competitive in the Big Ten standings. Without Johnson, the defensive game plan will likely undergo adjustments as the team looks to handle a Spartan offense eager to take advantage of any gaps in coverage.

Kickoff for this heated rivalry at the Big House is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.