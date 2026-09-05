Michigan Football Makes Decision on TE Hogan Hansen

Michigan will be without tight end Hogan Hansen for Saturday night’s season opener against Western Michigan.

Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported shortly before kickoff that a Michigan program spokesman confirmed Hansen will not play. No additional information about the reason for his absence or a possible timetable was provided in the report.

The loss takes another potential contributor out of Kyle Whittingham’s lineup after five-star freshman edge rusher Carter Meadows was also ruled out earlier Saturday.

Hansen, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior, appeared in four games last season and caught six passes for 74 yards. He finished 2025 with three receptions against Central Michigan and another three against Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Michigan named him its offensive Rookie of the Year following the 2024 season.

His absence also puts more attention on a tight end group undergoing change after veteran Marlin Klein left the program. Michigan still has Zack Marshall, Deakon Tonielli, Jalen Hoffman, Eli Owens and highly regarded freshman Mason Bonner available at the position.

Hansen originally arrived in Ann Arbor as a four-star prospect and one of the top tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. The Wolverines entered this offseason expecting him to help fill the opening created when Klein opted to move on from Michigan.

For now, Michigan will have to open the Whittingham era without him.