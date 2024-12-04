fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Michigan Football May Have Just Landed Their Next Great Running Back

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Michigan football has secured a major recruiting win, officially landing highly-regarded running back Donovan Johnson. After recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for much of his junior season, Johnson was somewhat overlooked in the recruiting world but caught the attention of the Wolverines. Despite the setbacks from his injury, Michigan never wavered in their pursuit of Johnson, who committed to the program back in June.

Michigan Football

Recruiting Story

A promising running back prospect, Johnson’s recruitment gained significant momentum as he recovered from his knee injury. The injury caused him to miss much of his junior season, which led to his undervaluation by some of the recruiting services. However, his ability to impress coaches with his physical skills, coupled with his proven track-and-field background, made him a target for top programs. Michigan recognized the talent and potential Johnson brought to the table, and after fending off offers from schools like Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and more, Johnson officially signed with the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Outlook

Despite the injury concerns, Johnson's upside is undeniable. Standing over 6 feet tall and weighing in around 200 pounds, he has the ideal size to be a workhorse in the Michigan backfield. He’s an elite athlete with a background in track and field, having competed in AAU national events from an early age. This speed makes him an explosive and dynamic player who can take over games once he finds space. Johnson’s combination of size and speed allows him to shed tacklers and break away in the open field.

Scouting Report

Johnson’s profile is full of potential. According to On3 Sports, he’s a twitchy and explosive athlete with the burst to pull away from defenders. He has shown glimpses of his high-end athleticism on the field, with the ability to shrug off arm tackles and fight through defenders. While his evaluation has some ambiguity due to his injury-shortened junior season and limited playing time, Johnson's raw talent is clear. He’ll need to get back to full speed and continue developing, but as he continues to heal and work with Michigan’s coaching staff, he’s expected to be a major contributor to the Wolverines' offense.

Bottom Line

Michigan has found its next great running back in Donovan Johnson, a player whose size, speed, and strength have the potential to make him a household name in college football. As he fully recovers from his injury, Johnson could become one of the top backs in the country, and his addition to the Wolverines’ class is a huge win for Coach Sherrone Moore and the staff. With all the talent in the world, Johnson could very well emerge as one of Michigan's star players in the coming years.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
