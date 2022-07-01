There has been plenty of talk about Michigan football lately and it really has not had anything to do with the upcoming season.

Instead, the talk of the town, especially amongst non-Michigan fans, has been about recruiting and how the Wolverines were ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten as of Friday morning for the Class of 2023.

Well, the haters may want to pump the brakes a bit as Michigan got a commitment from two players on Friday, which propelled them all the way up to No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 29 in the nation (up 13 spots)

Michigan football moves up in recruiting rankings after busy day

On Friday, Michigan landed commitments from WR Fredrick Moore out of St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter and LB Semaj Bridgeman out of Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood.

From On3.com:

Moore committed to Michigan over offers from Illinois, Michigan State, and others. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Moore ranks as the No. 82 wide receiver and No. 546 overall prospect, per the On3 consensus rankings. Bridgeman chose Michigan over offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland, and others. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Bridgeman checks in as the No. 26 linebacker and No. 319 overall prospect.

Moore is the second wide receiver in the 2023 class for Michigan while Bridgeman is now the lone linebacker commitment for the Wolverines.

On3.com also pointed out that the Wolverines are still in the mix for Top 100 prospects QB Dante Moore, WR Jalen Brown, EDGE Nyckoles Harbor, DB Javien Toviano, ATH Jacobe Johnson as well as other top targets like Enow Etta and John Walker.

Nation if you are a fan of the Wolverines, are you concerned about their Class of 2023, or do you believe the cream will rise to the top as the process plays out?

