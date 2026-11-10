The hits just keep coming for Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines. Less than 48 hours after making a major change to their coaching staff, the Wolverines have now reportedly lost one of their promising young defensive players.

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According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, as reported by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, sophomore edge rusher Nate Marshall is no longer with the Michigan football program. As of Tuesday afternoon, the circumstances surrounding his departure remain unclear.

Chris Balas of The Wolverine reported Tuesday that Marshall is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The news comes during an already difficult stretch for Michigan, which recently fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck following its loss to Michigan State. Whittingham is also dealing with an ongoing quarterback controversy involving Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr heading into Saturday’s matchup against Oregon.

Michigan defensive end Nate Marshall (94) tackles Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Marshall arrived in Ann Arbor as one of the more highly regarded defensive prospects in Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit from Illinois appeared to be developing into a player who could eventually become an important piece of the Wolverines’ defensive front.

According to his official Michigan player profile, Marshall recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks across eight appearances this season. He also delivered one of Michigan’s biggest defensive plays of the year, sacking Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer to seal the Wolverines’ September victory.

Nate Marshall Had Addressed His Off-Field Issues

Marshall had previously acknowledged dealing with some off-field accountability issues, particularly when it came to attending classes. However, he indicated in September that he had made significant improvements.

“I was missing a lot of class earlier in the year,” Marshall explained. He also revealed that his improved academic performance had earned him Academic All-Big Ten recognition.

There is currently no evidence connecting those previous issues to Marshall’s departure. Whether he chose to leave, was dismissed, or departed for another reason has not been established.

What Marshall’s Exit Means for Michigan Football

Regardless of the circumstances, losing a talented sophomore with multiple years of eligibility remaining is another disappointing development for Michigan. Whittingham has plenty of problems to address heading into the offseason, and replacing promising young talent on the defensive side of the football wasn’t something he needed to add to that list.