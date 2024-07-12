Michigan Football NFL Prospects Unlikely to be Team Captains in 2024





Despite NFL Prospects, Michigan’s Juniors Unlikely to be Team Captains

Michigan football’s junior class, featuring multiple high-profile NFL draft prospects, is unlikely to see its star players named as team captains, deviating from a long-standing team tradition of choosing only seniors for the role.

An ESPN projection for the 2025 NFL Draft estimates that defensive back Will Johnson could go No. 3 overall to the Denver Broncos, defensive tackle Mason Graham might be chosen No. 7 by the Minnesota Vikings, and tight end Colston Loveland could be picked at No. 14 by the Indianapolis Colts. Another publication forecasts defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to be selected No. 20 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite their talent, senior running back Donovan Edwards reveals there are no expectations for these juniors to be named leaders. “I’ll start with the seniors, because only seniors are allowed to be captains,” Edwards said at an autograph signing event in Detroit. “It’s really a shame that (juniors) can’t be voted captains.”

Although juniors like Johnson, Graham, Loveland, and Grant are making significant impacts, senior players such as Max Bredeson, Makari Paige, and Josiah Stewart are seen as the prospective leaders for the upcoming season. Edwards emphasized the importance of this Michigan Football tradition while acknowledging the vocal presence and hard work of the juniors.

Michigan’s tradition of senior captains is built on the foundation of extensive experience and leadership. Last season’s captains—Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil, and Michael Barrett—had a combined 29 years of experience. This tradition contributed to a College Football Playoff championship run, with 16 of the 18 invited NFL combine players being seniors or graduate students.

Edwards’ Leadership and Future Prospects

Edwards himself considered entering the draft last season but chose to stay for his senior year upon receiving feedback. Now, he finds himself in a more substantial leadership role. “I realize I’ve done certain things in big games, so when guys do look to me, I do kind of feel it and see guys gravitate toward me,” he said.

Had he not suffered an injury in the spring, senior safety Rod Moore would likely have been a prime candidate for captaincy. Moore, who is in the midst of rehabilitation, could still be considered for the role, as noted by defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan during a podcast episode.