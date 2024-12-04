fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman To Transfer

W.G. Brady
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Raheem Anderson has announced that he will be transferring after spending several seasons with the program. Anderson, a Detroit native who attended Cass Tech High School, shared the news via social media on Wednesday.

In his post, Anderson confirmed that he graduated last spring and has one year of eligibility remaining, allowing him to continue his college career at another program. Anderson's decision to transfer comes after multiple seasons of contributing to the Michigan offensive line, and with his eligibility, he will likely have several options moving forward.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman has been a steady presence for Michigan, and his departure will leave a gap in the Wolverines' depth for next season. As he heads to a new opportunity, Anderson's experience and versatility will certainly be valuable assets for whichever program he decides to join.

