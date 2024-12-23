fb
Monday, December 23, 2024
U of M

Michigan Football On Verge Of Landing Bridge To Bryce Underwood From Portal

W.G. Brady
According to EJ Holland of On3 Sports, the Michigan Wolverines are on the verge of landing Mikey Keene, the former quarterback from Fresno State, following his weekend visit to Ann Arbor. Holland has made an official prediction in favor of Michigan, citing the extended time Keene spent on campus, where he had the opportunity to meet with both head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. According to On3 Sports, Keene is the No. 17 ranked QB in the transfer portal.

Keene's Visit and Michigan's Interest

Keene's visit seems to have checked all the necessary boxes, as Holland mentions that everything looks positive for Michigan's chances of securing the talented signal-caller. “It appears Michigan has checked all the boxes here and is on the verge of landing Keene. As long as everyone signs off here, I expect the Wolverines to seal the deal soon,” Holland wrote.

Keene, who has one year of eligibility remaining, could serve as a valuable bridge for incoming five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. With his extensive college experience, Keene is expected to provide mentorship for Underwood, who will look to make an immediate impact on the field.

Keene's Impressive College Career

This past season, Keene led the Mountain West Conference with 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, showing strong leadership and performance in his role. His ability to produce at the college level while under pressure will provide Michigan's offense with a reliable option, especially as Underwood transitions into the starting role.

Michigan's Quarterback Depth

In addition to Keene and Underwood, the Wolverines still have Davis Warren on the roster, adding depth to the quarterback position. Michigan will look to continue its successful run under Moore and Lindsey, with Keene potentially playing a key role in stabilizing the position and mentoring the future of the program.

If Keene officially commits to Michigan, the Wolverines will add a seasoned quarterback to their already strong roster, enhancing both the present and future of Michigan football.

W.G. Brady
