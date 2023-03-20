Michigan football poaches 4-star Brandyn Hillman from Notre Dame

Four-star recruit Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment to Michigan football on social media, just days after he was released from his national letter of intent with Notre Dame due to “personal reasons.” Hillman, who is the No. 214 overall player in the nation, the No. 9 athlete in the 2023 class, and the No. 5 player in Virginia, was courted by several top programs before choosing the Wolverines.

Hillman's commitment to Michigan is a significant boost to the program's recruiting efforts. His versatility and athleticism make him a valuable asset to the team, and he could potentially make an impact early on in his college career. Notre Dame's loss of Hillman is also a blow to the program, as he was considered one of the top players in their recruiting class.

Bottom Line – Hillman's switch to Michigan is a significant win for the Wolverines

Hillman's commitment to Michigan is a significant win for the Wolverines, as they continue to build a strong recruiting class for the 2023 season. Hillman's versatility and athleticism make him a valuable asset to the team, and his commitment is a testament to the program's ability to attract top talent. Notre Dame's loss of Hillman is also a reminder of the fierce competition in college football recruiting and the importance of keeping top players committed to your program. Overall, Hillman's decision to switch from Notre Dame to Michigan is a significant move that could impact both programs in the not-too-distant future.