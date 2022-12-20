U of M

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan is raiding the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • The Wolverines have poached a QB from Indiana

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.

During his four seasons with the Hoosiers (15 total appearances), Tuttle completed 57.1% of his passes for 901 yards and five touchdowns to go along with six interceptions.

