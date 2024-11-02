fb
Saturday, November 2, 2024
U of M

Michigan Football Poaches Stud Recruit From Georgia

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a major recruiting coup on Friday night, flipping four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from the clutches of the Georgia Bulldogs. Earls, a standout from Chester, Virginia, and a product of Thomas Dale High School, is ranked as the No. 87 overall recruit in the country and the No. 11 cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

A Strategic Move

Earls had been committed to Georgia since June, but after some serious soul-searching, he decided to re-commit to Michigan, announcing his decision on social media. “After deep thought and reflection, I have made the decision to recommit from the University of Georgia,” Earls wrote. He explained that this choice stemmed from personal reasons and a desire to find the right fit both academically and athletically.

“I am beyond thrilled to commit to the University of Michigan,” he continued, clearly excited about his new chapter. “I am excited for the future and to be a part of Coach Sherrone Moore’s vision for sustained success and coach Morgan’s vision for the secondary to be the most competitive & disciplined secondary in the country!!!”

Earls made it clear that he understands the weight of wearing the winged helmet, and he’s ready to contribute to Michigan’s storied legacy. “Michigan is an extraordinary place and I am humbled to continue the great legacy of those who have come before me. Go blue!”

A Significant Addition

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Earls brings an impressive skill set to the Wolverines' defensive backfield. His commitment not only strengthens Michigan’s roster but also highlights the program's aggressive approach to recruiting. This wasn’t just a fluke; Earls is the second prospect Michigan flipped from another program on the same day, a testament to their relentless pursuit of top talent.

Recent Comments

Amanda Allen on Kelly Stafford Reveals Her True Feelings About Taylor Swift
