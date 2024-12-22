fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Michigan Football Poaches NFL Coach’s Son From Georgia

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a big win for Michigan football, the Wolverines have secured a transfer from Troy Bowles, a former linebacker at Georgia. Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, officially joined Michigan’s roster, according to a report from On3.com on Saturday.

Troy Bowles, who was recruited out of Jesuit (Tampa) High for the 2023 class, chose Michigan over other schools such as Oklahoma State and Florida State. The highly touted linebacker has three years of eligibility remaining and will bring additional depth to Michigan's defense.

Bowles was the No. 90 overall player from the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Bowles' addition marks the sixth player the Wolverines have brought in through the transfer portal since it officially opened on December 9. With his pedigree and the experience gained at Georgia, Bowles could make an immediate impact as Michigan continues to bolster its roster for the upcoming seasons.

Previous article
Ticket Prices Hilariously Low as Ohio State Fans Show Little Interest in Home Playoff Game
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
