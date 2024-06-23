Michigan Football Poised to Secure Michigan State Legacy Recruit





Michigan Football is currently the frontrunner to land three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, a standout recruit from the IMG Academy. Strayhorn, ranked No. 435 overall by 247Sports, has shown a strong preference for Michigan. Their main competitor just so happens to be Michigan State.

Unique Recruiting Dynamics for Strayhorn

Strayhorn’s recruitment is particularly intriguing due to his family ties. His father, Jayson Strayhorn, is a former Michigan State football player and currently a radio broadcaster for the Spartans. Despite this deep connection, Michigan State has struggled to make significant progress in securing Strayhorn’s commitment. Ohio State and LSU are also in the mix, but they do not appear to be leading contenders in this race.

Under the guidance of head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan Football is hopeful about their prospects. Moore recently teased potential commitments with a tweet featuring eyeball emojis, fueling speculation that Kayden Strayhorn might soon commit to Michigan. The Wolverines have identified Strayhorn as a key target for the center position, which is crucial for their recruiting class.

Bottom Line

EJ Holland of The Wolverine has highlighted Strayhorn’s strong relationship with Coach Moore, underscoring Moore’s exceptional recruiting abilities. Holland suggests that Strayhorn’s commitment to Michigan Football could be imminent, possibly even occurring this weekend. The Wolverines’ anticipation and preparation reflect their strategic focus on building a robust offensive line for the future.