Just when you thought Michigan football’s Saturday couldn’t possibly get any worse, it did. After suffering a humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, the Wolverines apparently couldn’t even enjoy their postgame meal without something going horribly wrong.

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According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan’s postgame Chick-fil-A meal reportedly caught fire outside the team’s locker room in Columbus. Yes, you read that correctly.

The bizarre incident capped off a miserable afternoon that began with a heated pregame altercation and ended with the most lopsided loss Michigan has ever suffered against Ohio State.

You can’t make this up — Michigan football’s postgame Chick Fil A meal just caught on fire outside the postgame media room. pic.twitter.com/tgcjn624Ig — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) November 28, 2026

Michigan’s Dumpster Fire of a Season Gets a Little Too Literal

Despite having Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh available, Michigan failed to put a single point on the scoreboard against the Buckeyes. As Maize n Brew noted, the Wolverines’ defeat was historically bad.

Michigan finished the regular season with a disappointing 6-6 record, and Kyle Whittingham now faces significant questions about the direction of the program. As for the postgame meal, the exact cause of the reported fire remains unclear.

When Michigan fans described this football season as a dumpster fire, they were speaking metaphorically. Apparently, even the chicken sandwiches didn’t get the memo.