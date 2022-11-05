U of M

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?

After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.

Michigan at Rutgers

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?

As you can see below, Michigan should easily dispose of Rutgers and Nebraska in the next two weeks before having to play against No. 16 Illinois at the Big House. Then, of course, is the big road matchup against No. 2 Ohio State to end the season.

Here is how I see Michigan’s final four games playing out.

Saturday
Nov. 5		at Rutgers Scarlet Knights7:30 pm ET BTNW 52-10
Saturday
Nov. 12		Nebraska CornhuskersTime TBA ET TV TBAW 45-13
Saturday
Nov. 19		16 Illinois Fighting IlliniTime TBA ET TV TBAW 31-17
Saturday
Nov. 26		at 2 Ohio State Buckeyes12:00 pm ET FOXW 34-31
Big Ten Championship

Big Ten Championship Game

If Michigan is able to run the table, I predict they will have a rematch against Illinois in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The fact that Illinois has had the season they have is applaudable but they are nowhere near being at the same level as Michigan football. (or Ohio State if they make it to the Big Ten Championship Game).

If Michigan and Illinois square off in the Big Ten Championship Game, I expect the Wolverines to walk away with the second Big Ten Championship in as many years.

Nation, do you agree? Will the Michigan football team beat Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game?

U of M
