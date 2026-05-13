Michigan Wolverines Land Big Time Wide Receiver for 2027

Michigan Wolverines football continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

on Wednesday from four-star 2027 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, giving Michigan another high-profile addition in what is shaping up to be an impressive future recruiting class.

Burrell, who plays at powerhouse Mount Carmel High School, has emerged as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the Midwest. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he is currently ranked:

No. 6 overall player in Illinois

No. 14 wide receiver nationally

No. 83 overall prospect in the 2027 class

The commitment is another notable recruiting victory for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan’s coaching staff, particularly considering ongoing questions some outsiders had about whether the Wolverines’ Utah-heavy staff connections would translate into strong Midwest recruiting success.

Instead, Michigan has continued to stack commitments from major Midwest talent.

Michigan Continues Building Recruiting Momentum

Landing Burrell is significant for several reasons.

First, Michigan identified him early as one of its priority targets at wide receiver. Second, beating out programs for a highly regarded Chicago-area prospect is always important for maintaining recruiting presence in a talent-rich region.

At 6-foot-1 with strong body control, route-running ability, and big-play potential, Burrell has seen his national profile rise quickly over the past several months.

The Wolverines have emphasized adding more explosive playmakers to their offense, and Burrell fits that mold perfectly.

The Pipeline Continues

Michigan has increasingly made recruiting inroads in Illinois and surrounding Midwest states over the last several cycles, and Burrell’s commitment only strengthens that trend.

While the 2027 recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, the Wolverines are clearly positioning themselves to build another nationally relevant class under their current staff.

And with Burrell now in the fold, Michigan fans have another name to keep an eye on for the future.