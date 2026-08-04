Initial Coaches Poll Reveals Michigan’s Place in College Football Top 25

Michigan football will begin the Kyle Whittingham era with a place in the national rankings and plenty of work to do.

The Wolverines landed at No. 16 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, released Tuesday. Michigan received 719 points but did not collect a first-place vote.

Ohio State claimed the top spot with 38 first-place votes, followed by Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Notre Dame. Defending national champion Indiana begins at No. 6 despite receiving 14 first-place votes, the second-most in the poll.

Michigan Earns Respect, but Not Contender Status

A No. 16 ranking feels fair for a Michigan program entering a new coaching chapter.

Whittingham inherited a roster with talent, but the Wolverines have new systems, new assistants and several important roles to settle. The ranking shows coaches still respect Michigan’s roster and recent history. It also places the Wolverines outside the group currently viewed as serious national-title favorites.

Michigan is the fifth-highest-ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana and USC. Penn State, Washington and Iowa also made the Top 25, giving the conference eight ranked programs. The SEC led the country with nine.

For Michigan fans, the most irritating detail is impossible to miss. Ohio State is No. 1.

Wolverines Face Six Ranked Opponents

Michigan will have plenty of opportunities to climb.

Six teams on the Wolverines’ schedule appear in the preseason poll:

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 2 Oregon

No. 6 Indiana

No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 17 Penn State

No. 22 Iowa

Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State and Indiana all visit Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines must travel to Oregon on Nov. 14 before finishing the regular season at Ohio State on Nov. 28.

That is not a schedule built for easing into a transition year.

The Sept. 12 matchup against Oklahoma should provide the first serious measurement of Whittingham’s team. Later comes a punishing stretch featuring Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State.

Michigan will not need to wait long to learn whether No. 16 was too high, too low or just right.

Full 2026 Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points First-Place Votes 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 1,741 38 2 Oregon Ducks 0-0 1,637 6 3 Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 1,591 7 4 Texas Longhorns 0-0 1,544 2 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-0 1,524 5 6 Indiana Hoosiers 0-0 1,522 14 7 Miami Hurricanes 0-0 1,409 0 8 Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 1,174 0 9 Oklahoma Sooners 0-0 1,104 0 10 Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 1,096 0 11 Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 1,050 0 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders 0-0 1,034 0 13 LSU Tigers 0-0 951 0 14 USC Trojans 0-0 838 0 15 BYU Cougars 0-0 781 0 16 Michigan Wolverines 0-0 719 0 17 Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 463 0 18 Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 428 0 19 Washington Huskies 0-0 406 0 20 SMU Mustangs 0-0 378 0 21 Utah Utes 0-0 313 0 22 Iowa Hawkeyes 0-0 291 0 23 Clemson Tigers 0-0 235 0 24 Houston Cougars 0-0 194 0 25 Missouri Tigers 0-0 158 0

Others receiving votes: Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1.

Bottom Line

Michigan enters the season ranked No. 16, which is high enough to reflect the program’s talent and low enough to reveal the uncertainty surrounding a new era.

The Wolverines will get repeated chances to change the national conversation. Six ranked opponents stand between Michigan and a return to championship contention, including road games against the top two teams in the poll.

No. 16 is merely the starting point. By late November, Michigan could be back among the nation’s elite or fighting to stay in the rankings.