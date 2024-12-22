Michigan Football Really Made Ohio State Fans Give Up On Their Team [Video]

In just a matter of minutes, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Tennessee Volunteers in a highly anticipated College Football Playoff game at the Horseshoe in Columbus. But as Ohio State fans prepare to watch their team take the field, it's impossible to ignore the fact that the Buckeyes' embarrassing loss to Michigan less than a month ago has had lasting effects—especially on the fanbase.

When unranked Michigan stormed into Columbus and handed Ohio State yet another humbling defeat, it was more than just a loss—it was a wake-up call. For the fourth consecutive year, the Buckeyes were defeated by their archrivals, and this time, the sting was even more painful. Following that humiliating loss, a wave of frustration and anger swept through Ohio State’s fanbase. Fans criticized their own team for being “soft” and turned their ire squarely on head coach Ryan Day for failing to deliver when it mattered most.

It seems that Michigan football really did break the spirit of Ohio State fans, as evidence from today’s game shows a surprising trend. As Ohio State prepares for a College Football Playoff game on their home turf, something unprecedented is happening—the stadium is being overrun by Tennessee fans. Reports indicate that the crowd is roughly split 55% Ohio State fans and 45% Tennessee fans, which is practically unheard of for a Buckeyes home game.

This rare scene highlights just how much the Michigan loss has demoralized Ohio State supporters. Fans have been so disillusioned with their team’s recent performance and inability to beat their biggest rival that they’ve allowed out-of-state fans to invade their own stadium. The overwhelming presence of Tennessee fans only serves as a testament to how much Ohio State’s fanbase has lost faith in their team following yet another crushing defeat to Michigan.

It’s clear that Michigan’s dominance over Ohio State has taken a toll, and for the first time in a long time, it appears that Buckeyes fans have truly given up on their team. As Ohio State takes the field tonight, they’ll have to contend not only with Tennessee, but also with the growing realization that they’ve lost the support of their own faithful.