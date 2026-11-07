The Michigan Wolverines aren’t giving up on one of the nation’s most talented young quarterbacks, even if he’s already committed to one of college football’s biggest programs.

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Five-star quarterback Jayden Wade, the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2028 recruiting class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, remains committed to Georgia. But Michigan continues to make its presence felt in his recruitment.

And following Wade’s recent trip to Ann Arbor, there’s renewed interest in where the Wolverines stand.

According to new reporting from Ethan McDowell of The Wolverine, Michigan’s pursuit of Wade remains a storyline worth watching after the highly touted quarterback visited campus.

That doesn’t mean a commitment flip is imminent. Far from it.

But Michigan clearly isn’t ready to concede this recruiting battle.

New Palestine Dragons Waynee Estes (25) attempts to tackle IMG Academy Ascenders Jayden Wade (7) as he runs the ball Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, during the first half of a game at New Palestine High School in New Palestine, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Wade, a 6-foot-4 quarterback at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has been committed to Georgia since November 2025.

He’s considered one of the country’s premier dual-threat quarterback prospects, possessing an impressive combination of arm strength, mobility and playmaking ability.

Michigan’s interest didn’t begin with his Oct. 24 visit.

The Wolverines have been building a relationship with Wade for months, and the connection goes beyond the program’s recent recruiting success.

In fact, Wade has previously explained that Michigan has been particularly aggressive in recruiting him.

“Michigan is putting way more effort (than Auburn),” Wade told the USA TODAY Network in July.

Michigan’s coaching staff also has a prior relationship with Wade dating to its time at Utah.

That familiarity helped create an opportunity to get him to Ann Arbor despite his Georgia commitment.

Could Michigan Actually Flip Georgia’s Five-Star Quarterback?

That’s the million-dollar question.

And there’s a reason Michigan fans should be interested.

The Wolverines have already demonstrated an ability to pull off a massive quarterback recruiting upset, flipping Bryce Underwood from LSU before the 2025 signing period.

However, the situation with Wade presents a different challenge.

Georgia has maintained a strong relationship with the talented quarterback, and Wade has consistently expressed loyalty to the Bulldogs.

Following his Michigan visit, national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons examined Wade’s commitment status, with LSU and Auburn also continuing to pursue him.

For Michigan, the immediate goal is keeping the conversation alive.

There’s also the matter of quarterback development.

As we previously reported when Wade’s visit was announced, the five-star prospect had expressed interest in watching how Michigan develops Underwood, who plays a similar style of football.

That presents an interesting challenge for Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff.

With Underwood’s development generating questions this season, Michigan must demonstrate that its offensive system can help elite quarterbacks reach their potential.

The Wolverines also have 2027 quarterback commitment Kamden Lopati helping build their future recruiting class.

Landing Wade in 2028 would give Michigan another elite prospect at the most important position on the field.

Michigan Has Time to Make Its Case

The good news for Michigan is that Wade isn’t scheduled to sign until the 2028 recruiting cycle.

That gives the Wolverines time to strengthen their relationship, show progress offensively, and potentially change his thinking.

Of course, Georgia won’t simply step aside.

The Bulldogs already have Wade’s commitment, and until he says otherwise, Kirby Smart’s program remains the team to beat.

For now, Michigan hasn’t flipped Wade.

But getting him to Ann Arbor was an important recruiting opportunity, and the Wolverines’ continued pursuit makes this a situation worth monitoring.

After all, Michigan has pulled off a massive five-star quarterback flip before.

Whether it can do it again remains to be seen.