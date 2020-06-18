41.2 F
Michigan football redesigned ‘Michael Jordan’ concept uniform [Photo]

U of M News
By Don Drysdale

Let me be 100% clear about one thing.

I absolutely am against any changes to the Michigan football uniform as it is already perfect.

That being said, this redesigned “Michael Jordan” concept uniform is not too shabby. Still, let’s leave these types of things for video games and our imagination!

Nation, what do you think of this uniform?

