Michigan Football releases EPIC troll of Ryan Day, OSU [VIDEO]

It was a long Saturday afternoon for the Ohio State Buckeyes in Ann Arbor. Though they have had the Michigan Wolverines’ number over the last 15 years, they may have gotten a little too comfortable. Last season, during fall camp, Ryan Day told his team they were going to “hang 100 on them [Michigan].” Ultimately, he didn’t get that chance, due to the COVID-shortened season. This year was the first time the two teams met since the statement was made, and needless to say, the Wolverines were the ones who made the statement.

After the game, the University of Michigan Football Social Media team released an epic troll of Day’s comments, featuring lyrics that say, “100 shots, how do you miss 100 shots?”:

What do you think, Nation, was this troll incredible or what?

Michigan will take on Iowa in the Big Ten Championship next Saturday.