Michigan Football releases epic tweet following 87-yard TD pass

Michigan did not throw the football much last week against Washington and plenty of Wolverines fans (and haters) got their panties in a bunch.

Well, on Saturday, the Wolverines threw opened up the passing attack a little bit in the first half against Northern Illinois, including an 87-yard TD strike from Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson.

Following the TD, Michigan football released the perfect tweet.

Check it out.

yOu nEeD tO tHrOw tHe bALL mOrE! iight bet. 〽#GoBlue https://t.co/6rb4TvPWfn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2021