Michigan Football releases epic tweet following 87-yard TD pass

by

Michigan did not throw the football much last week against Washington and plenty of Wolverines fans (and haters) got their panties in a bunch.

Well, on Saturday, the Wolverines threw opened up the passing attack a little bit in the first half against Northern Illinois, including an 87-yard TD strike from Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson.

Following the TD, Michigan football released the perfect tweet.

Check it out.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.