The University of Michigan has broken its silence following Thursday’s report that Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

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According to Aaron McMann of MLive, a Michigan football team spokesman issued a statement acknowledging that the program recently became aware of an incident involving the sophomore receiver.

The statement comes after MLive reported that Marsh is facing a criminal charge stemming from an alleged off-campus incident in February 2026. The university has not announced any disciplinary action or indicated whether Marsh’s status with the football program will change.

In a statement provided to MLive’s Aaron McMann on Thursday, a Michigan football spokesman acknowledged the situation while declining to discuss the ongoing case in detail.

“We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh. We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the on-going case.”

The statement represents Michigan’s first publicly reported response to the allegations. It also makes clear that the football program is monitoring developments, although the university did not provide a timeline for any additional comments or decisions.

What the Andrew Marsh Charge Alleges

According to MLive’s original report, Marsh faces one misdemeanor count in connection with an alleged incident involving a female food delivery driver in Pittsfield Township.

The charge was reportedly authorized in October, and Marsh is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2 in the 14A-1 District Court. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Marsh is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What Does This Mean for Andrew Marsh’s Status at Michigan?

For now, it remains unclear whether the reported charge will have any impact on Marsh’s availability for Saturday’s game against UCLA. Michigan has not announced a suspension, and Thursday’s statement did not address the receiver’s playing status.

Marsh was already listed as questionable on Michigan’s injury report, although there is no confirmed connection between his injury designation and the criminal case.

The sophomore has been one of Michigan’s leading offensive contributors during a frustrating 2026 season. He has recorded 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown, establishing himself as an important part of the Wolverines’ passing attack.

Earlier this season, head coach Kyle Whittingham also adjusted Marsh’s special teams responsibilities while continuing to rely on him offensively.

Michigan enters Saturday’s matchup with a 5-5 record, but the immediate questions surrounding Marsh extend beyond football. The university’s statement confirms that officials are aware of the situation, while leaving potential next steps unresolved.

For now, Michigan is monitoring the ongoing case, and no further action involving Marsh has been publicly confirmed.